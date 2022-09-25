Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Stelco from C$63.85 to C$53.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.37.

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$34.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1.28. Stelco has a one year low of C$30.20 and a one year high of C$56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Stelco Announces Dividend

Stelco Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Stelco’s payout ratio is 4.46%.

(Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

See Also

