Stephens Begins Coverage on Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.43.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 1.4 %

Papa John’s International stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $72.66 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,384,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,597,000 after acquiring an additional 157,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,149,000 after buying an additional 176,801 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

