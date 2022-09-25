Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an underweight rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.45.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $461.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

In other news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

