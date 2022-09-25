StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

