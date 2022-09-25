StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.
MEI Pharma Stock Down 1.3 %
MEIP opened at $0.42 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.