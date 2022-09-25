StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

MEIP opened at $0.42 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 110.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

