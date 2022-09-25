StockNews.com Downgrades LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

LKQ stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. LKQ has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.38.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 28.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,840,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in LKQ by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

