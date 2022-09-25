StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1,598.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 866,563 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 167,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 104,741 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

