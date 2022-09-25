StockNews.com Lowers Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.20.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Formula One Group has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $71.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Formula One Group by 739.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 209.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

