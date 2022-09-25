StockNews.com Lowers Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Global Cord Blood Stock Up 34.6 %

Shares of CO opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $363.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 400,636 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

