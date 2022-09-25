StockNews.com Lowers Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Global Cord Blood Stock Up 34.6 %
Shares of CO opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $363.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
