StockNews.com Upgrades Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to Buy

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

In related news, Director Brian Barker bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,925. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Acme United news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian Barker purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $41,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,453 shares of company stock worth $77,581 and have sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the second quarter valued at $205,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 17.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Acme United by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

