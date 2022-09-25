Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) versus Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Critical Comparison

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Surgalign and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surgalign currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,292.96%. Given Surgalign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $90.50 million 0.25 -$84.65 million ($12.57) -0.27 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A

This table compares Surgalign and Bone Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bone Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgalign.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -70.49% -234.38% -47.02% Bone Biologics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Surgalign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bone Biologics beats Surgalign on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surgalign

(Get Rating)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine. The company also provides motion preservation systems comprising Coflex Interlaminar Stabilization device for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; HPS 2.0 Universal Fixation system, a pedicle screw system used for posterior stabilization of the thoracolumbar spine; and SImmetry SI Joint Fusion system, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to decrease opioid use, pain, and disability. In addition, it develops Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence digital surgery platform to enable digital spine surgery. The company markets its products through independent spine and biomaterial distributors to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare providers, as well as through direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.