Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

