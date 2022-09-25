TD Securities Trims Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Target Price to C$3.50

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE:CARE opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.10. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.27 and a 12-month high of C$8.85. The firm has a market cap of C$165.03 million and a P/E ratio of 5.68.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

