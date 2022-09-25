Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $4.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 350.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Telefónica by 88.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TEF opened at $3.49 on Friday. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.