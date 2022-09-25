Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 585,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 168,144 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 565,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 572,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $231.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

