The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $441.73

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 441.73 ($5.34) and traded as high as GBX 451.90 ($5.46). The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 441.50 ($5.33), with a volume of 30,840 shares.

The Independent Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £229.17 million and a PE ratio of 496.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 441.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 438.94.

About The Independent Investment Trust

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

