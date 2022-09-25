The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at $29,844,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

