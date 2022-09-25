The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,002 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 1.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $17,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TD traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,867. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

