The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Lifted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $155.48. The company had a trading volume of 952,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day moving average of $170.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

