THEKEY Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $185,937.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. Facebook | Telegram | YouTube “

