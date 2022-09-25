Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Coverage Initiated at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.33 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after buying an additional 158,369 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,851,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,305 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

