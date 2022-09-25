Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.10 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining Price Performance

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.78 million and a PE ratio of 0.70.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.