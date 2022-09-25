Triad Investment Management Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Triad Investment Management decreased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the period. Thor Industries accounts for 2.8% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Thor Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THO. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

NYSE:THO opened at $69.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

