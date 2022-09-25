Triad Investment Management Has $318,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Triad Investment Management increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $61.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.