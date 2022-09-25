Triad Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Brown & Brown comprises approximately 2.3% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $58.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

