Triad Investment Management Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 3.2% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CarMax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CarMax by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CarMax by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in CarMax by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.56.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

