Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Scotiabank

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TMQ. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday.

Trilogy Metals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.43. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,867,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals



Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

