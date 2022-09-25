Truist Financial Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $112.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $82.92 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after buying an additional 218,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

