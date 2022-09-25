Ultra Clear Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,239.00 (UCR)

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra Clear has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $27,239.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011045 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10725519 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ultra Clear Profile

Ultra Clear (UCR) is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Clear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using U.S. dollars.

