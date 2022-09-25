Unipilot Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.75 Million (PILOT)

Unipilot (PILOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Unipilot has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Unipilot coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unipilot has a market cap of $7.75 million and $84,637.00 worth of Unipilot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unipilot Coin Profile

Unipilot’s launch date was July 16th, 2021. Unipilot’s total supply is 12,067,702 coins. Unipilot’s official website is unipilot.io. Unipilot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unipilot is https://reddit.com/r/Unipilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unipilot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unipilot is an automated liquidity manager designed to maximize “in-range” intervals for capital through the optimization of the re-balancing mechanism of the liquidity pools.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unipilot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unipilot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unipilot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

