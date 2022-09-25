United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Performance

UIHC stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.67. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Institutional Trading of United Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 18.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

