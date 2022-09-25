United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

United States Steel Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

