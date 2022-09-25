Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Gpwm LLC

Gpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Gpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gpwm LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $95.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $94.35 and a twelve month high of $140.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average is $110.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

