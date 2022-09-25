Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Gpwm LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04.
