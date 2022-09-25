Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Rodgers & Associates LTD’s 3rd Largest Position

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 6.6% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $38,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $146.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.84 and a 200 day moving average of $163.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

