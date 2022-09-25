Venus Reward Token Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $85,489.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071075 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10865723 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

Venus Reward Token’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Venus Reward Token is venus.io. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus enables a decentralized stablecoin, VAI, built on Binance Smart Chain that is backed by a basket of stablecoins and crypto assets without centralized control. A Decentralized Marketplace for Lenders and Borrowers with Borderless Stablecoins.Funds held within the protocol can earn APY's based on the market demand for that asset. Interest is earned by the block and can be used as collateral to borrow assets or to mint stablecoins.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

