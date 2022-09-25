Vera Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $23.51 Million (VERA)

Vera (VERA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Vera has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Vera has a market cap of $23.51 million and $161,079.00 worth of Vera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.



Vera Profile

Vera’s genesis date was September 18th, 2021. Vera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Vera’s official website is vera.financial. Vera’s official Twitter account is @exchange_vera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vera is a decentralized protocol built on top of major blockchains that allows essential financial services for NFTs such as renting, lending, and mortgages. Decentralized protocols are non-custodial, meaning the services never rely on the custody of any middleman or intermediary.$VERA is the original utility token for the Vera network and entered the market on September 23, 2021 as both an ERC-20 and BEP-20 token. $VERA will be used to govern Vera's system of NFT rental/lending and financing/mortgage pools sometime after its mainnet goes live. Users can post $VERA tokens as collateral to raise their borrowing limits for NFT financing/mortgage loans. Those who borrow $VERA or rent $VERA-verified NFTs can also bypass the borrowing/rental fees and get a discount on fees if they post it as collateral. Fees collected by the Vera platform are also used to burn $VERA. The remaining fees are used to pay lenders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vera using one of the exchanges listed above.

