Veriti Management LLC Buys 221 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Intuit by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $393.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.89.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

