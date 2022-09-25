Veriti Management LLC Buys 368 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.75.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $265.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.18 and a 200-day moving average of $270.00. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

