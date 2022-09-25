Veriti Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

