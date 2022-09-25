Veriti Management LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 78.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE RTX opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average is $94.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

