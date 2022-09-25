Veriti Management LLC Sells 2,964 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

