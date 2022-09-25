Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

VZ has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.61.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VZ opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

