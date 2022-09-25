Vidya (VIDYA) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.18 Million

Vidya (VIDYA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Vidya coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $717,828.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidya

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them.”

