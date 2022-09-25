Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,168,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,877. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

