Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 4,500 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 142.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BLK traded down $9.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $591.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $665.12. The stock has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

