Viking Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 416.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE VLO traded down $7.02 on Friday, hitting $100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,809,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,569. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.