Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.62. 1,777,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.48. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

