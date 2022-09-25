Viking Fund Management LLC Trims Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.66.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.