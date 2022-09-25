Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,410 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $15,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $70,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of REYN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.55. 832,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

